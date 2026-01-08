Tara Sharma Opens Up About Reprising Her Role In Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: ‘It’s Exciting And Full Of Learnings’

Tara Sharma is all set to make a much-anticipated return to the big screen with the sequel to the beloved cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. The news has sparked excitement among fans of the original film, which remains one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished slice-of-life comedies. Currently being filmed in Delhi, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 promises a nostalgic yet fresh cinematic experience, bringing back familiar faces while introducing new elements to the story.

The upcoming sequel reunites Tara Sharma with several actors from the original cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja. Their return has heightened anticipation, as audiences fondly remember the warmth, humor, and relatability that defined the first film. For Tara, stepping back into a role that audiences still hold dear is both exciting and challenging, especially given the cult status the original has achieved over the years.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Tara recently opened up in an interview with Mirror, sharing how special it feels to be back on set with her former co-stars. She described the experience as emotional and creatively fulfilling, particularly after a long gap from feature films. “It is great to be back on set acting in this special film and reuniting with many from Khosla Ka Ghosla—the first film,” she said. “It has been a while since I was in a film, but I’m on screen regularly with my show.”

Tara also spoke about the unique experience of reprising a role, something she described as a journey filled with learning. “Reprising a role is a different sort of experience,” she explained. “It is exciting and full of learnings. I hope this film is also loved by the audience. Doing a sequel is often daunting, especially when the original is a cult classic, but this one has a great script and a fabulous cast, so I hope it works.”

Marking her return to the set, Tara shared a cheerful selfie with co-stars Anupam Kher, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja on social media. The image instantly struck a chord with fans, who were delighted to see the original cast members together again. In her caption, Tara reflected on the mix of nostalgia and new beginnings that came with the first day of shooting.

“And it begins. #KhoslaKaGhosla2… shooting with many from our KKG 1 fam and some new,” she wrote. “Nostalgia and new adventures. Great to reunite with many, missing those not here and looking forward to the acting and the rest joining and us all hopefully creating another film you all love, safely, smoothly and successfully, touch wood.”

She followed it up with another light-hearted note, hinting at her excitement without giving away any spoilers. “Not revealing anything but my first day on this set so a Woh Yah Hooo post with some from the OG squad seemed right! Will post more as and when able to and nearer release! Have a super day all,” she added, along with cheerful emojis.

While the original Khosla Ka Ghosla was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and released in 2006, the sequel is being helmed by ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagia. The change in director marks a new creative direction, while still preserving the spirit and tone that made the first film so memorable. Industry insiders suggest that the sequel will retain the everyday humor and emotional resonance of the original, while updating the narrative for contemporary audiences.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, the makers have officially announced actor Ravi Kishan as a new addition to the cast. His inclusion hints at fresh characters and new comic dynamics that will complement the returning ensemble. With a blend of original cast members and new faces, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 aims to strike a balance between nostalgia and novelty.

As filming continues in Delhi, fans eagerly await more updates from the sets. With a strong script, a cherished cast, and the weight of a beloved legacy behind it, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Hindi comedy sequels in recent times. Tara Sharma’s return, in particular, has added to the excitement, making the film a sentimental reunion for both the cast and audiences alike.