Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav Face a Croc in Tu Yaa Main

This Valentine’s season, romance takes a dangerously unexpected turn. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav are set to plunge audiences into a twisted world of love, adrenaline, and survival in the upcoming film Tu Yaa Main. With the motion poster dropping today, the makers have officially kicked off the countdown to what promises to be one of the most intense thrillers of 2026.

The film’s intriguing tagline — “This Valentine’s, the croc joins the date” — sets the tone for a story that blends romance with raw danger. The motion poster hints at a chilling narrative where affection and fear coexist, teasing a survival-driven love story that pushes its characters to the edge. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced that a high-voltage teaser will be released tomorrow, raising anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.

Tu Yaa Main marks a bold pairing between Shanaya Kapoor and National Award-winning actor Adarsh Gourav. Known for his fearless choice of roles, Gourav brings intensity and realism to the screen, while Shanaya steps into a genre that promises to showcase her in a darker, more layered avatar. Together, the duo explores a relationship shaped not just by emotions, but by life-or-death stakes.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film leans into bold, new-age storytelling that speaks directly to today’s youth. Known for his stylish and unconventional narratives, Nambiar blends raw emotions with edge-of-the-seat thrills, crafting a cinematic experience designed to keep audiences guessing until the very end. The film explores how love transforms when survival becomes the ultimate test.

The project is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions, in collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The backing of these production houses signals a strong emphasis on content-driven cinema with a fresh, experimental edge.

Set for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, Tu Yaa Main is positioned as an unconventional Valentine’s offering — one that swaps flowers and chocolates for fear, passion, and pulse-pounding suspense. With its unique premise, striking visuals, and promise of a thrilling narrative, the film aims to redefine the idea of a romantic release.

As the teaser looms just a day away, Tu Yaa Main invites audiences to brace themselves for a cinematic ride where love is risky, survival is uncertain, and every moment could be the last. This Valentine’s, it’s not about choosing between “you or me” — it’s about staying alive.