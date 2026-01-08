Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor Reportedly Call It Quits After 2 Years

Bollywood’s young and rising stars Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have reportedly gone their separate ways. According to claims made by journalist Vickey Lalwani, the two actors, who had been romantically linked for over two years, are no longer together. The report surfaced on Thursday when Lalwani took to his Instagram handle to share the update, instantly sparking conversation among fans.

Quoting a source close to the pair, the journalist wrote, “It’s over.” The source further added, “Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore, but the reason for the breakup is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently.” As of now, neither Khushi Kapoor nor Vedang Raina has issued an official statement confirming or denying the breakup rumours, leaving fans speculating about what may have led to the split.

Vedang and Khushi first sparked dating rumours in 2023 while working together on Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked their big Bollywood debut. Their on-screen pairing and off-screen camaraderie quickly caught the attention of fans and paparazzi. Frequent public appearances, casual outings, and social media interactions only added fuel to the speculation that the two were more than just co-stars.

Despite the growing buzz, both actors remained tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time. In several early interviews, Vedang consistently described Khushi as a close friend. Speaking to Zoom, he had said, “I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully, that situation will change.” Addressing the dating rumours directly, Vedang added, “We are really close friends. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and we’ve connected on many things, starting from our taste in music.”

Khushi Kapoor, too, took a lighthearted approach when asked about the rumours. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, she jokingly compared the situation to a classic scene where two people insist they are “just good friends,” further keeping fans guessing.

However, in April 2025, speculation reached a new high when Khushi appeared to soft-launch the relationship on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed her wearing a pendant featuring what appeared to be the couple’s initials, which many interpreted as a subtle confirmation of their romance.

If the breakup reports are true, it would mark the end of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about Gen-Z relationships. Until either Vedang or Khushi addresses the rumours publicly, fans will be left waiting for clarity on the status of their relationship.