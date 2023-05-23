scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Delhi HC rejects plea against publishing novelisation of screenplay of Ray's 'Nayak'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea moved by the producers of the 1966 Bengali film ‘Nayak’, R.D.B and Co., seeking injunction against publishing house HarperCollins from printing the novelisation of the films screenplay.

Directed by iconic filmmaker late Satyajit Ray, ‘Nayak’ starring Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles was Ray’s second entirely original screenplay after Kanchenjungha (1962).

Justice C. Hari Shankar, while rejecting the plea, said that the first owner of copyright in ‘Nayak’ was Ray who wrote the screenplay for the movie, and he had the right to novelise the screenplay. However, consequent on his demise, that right could be assigned to his son (Sandip Ray) and others on whom the right devolved.

“As the first owner of the copyright in the screenplay of the film ‘Nayak’, therefore, the right to novelise the screenplay also vested in Satyajit Ray. That right could be assigned by him – and, consequent on his demise, by his son and others on whom the right devolved – on any other person, under Section 18(1)44 of the Copyright Act,” the court said.

“The assignment of the right to novelise the screenplay of the film ‘Nayak’, by Sandip Ray and the SPSRA, in favour of the defendant is, therefore, wholly in order and in accordance with the provisions of the Act. On the other hand, the assertion, by the plaintiff, of the copyright in the screenplay of the film ‘Nayak’ is unsupported by any provision in the Act and is, in fact, in violation of the provisions which have been referred to hereinabove,” the court said.

R.D.B. and Co. had approached the high court stating that Ray was commissioned by R.D. Banshal (of R.D.B. and Co.) to write the screenplay of the film.

The novel was published by HarperCollins on May 5, 2018 after it was novelised by Bhaskar Chattopadhyay.

“The plaintiff claimed that the novelisation of the screenplay by Bhaskar Chattopadhyay and the publication of the novel by the defendant, constituted infringement of their copyright within the meaning of Section 51 of the Copyright Act,” the court noted.

“Proviso (b) to Section 17, in its plain terms, refers, insofar as cinematograph films are concerned, with the making of a cinematograph film for valuable consideration at the instance of any person,” the court said.

Justice Shankar held that Ray, as the author of the screenplay of ‘Nayak’, was the first owner of the copyright in the said film. “Therefore, the contention that the producer is the owner of the copyright of the screenplay cannot be accepted,” the court ruled.

“For the aforesaid discussion, the plaintiff has no right whatsoever, in law, to injunct the defendant from novelising the screenplay of the film ‘Nayak’,” the court noted.

–IANS

spr/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism
Next article
Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Assam, Punjab, Chandigarh win big on sixth day

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards

Sports

Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Sports

'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)

Technology

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off on June 5

Technology

Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India

Technology

Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 to unlock new productivity era

Sports

KIUG 2022: East's domination in table tennis inevitable in team titles races

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC in final after 3-3 draw with West Ham United FC in thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1

News

Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw

Sports

Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate

News

Engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew: Reema Kagti

Sports

ICC charges West Indies player Devon Thomas with corruption, hands provisional suspension

Technology

American millionaire uses blood plasma from teenage son to reverse aging

Sports

Bethany Jane Mead visits Dubai Sports Council discusses ways of fruitful investment

Sports

Half court UAE final: Local Basketball stars aim to win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US