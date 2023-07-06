scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Director and producer are most 'crucial' for Vidya Balan while choosing a film

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan is making a comeback to the theatres after a gap of 4 years with her film ‘Neeyat’. The actress revealed that the director and the producer of the film are very crucial before she signs it.

When Vidya Balan does something on screen, it certainly is different and amazing. The actress is all geared up for her next theatrical release ‘Neeyat’ which is a murder mystery. At a press conference held for the film in Mumbai recently, where spoke about what made her say Yes to the film.

The actress said: “I am a very impatient, restless, easily bored audience. When I read something I ask myself: “Will I want to watch it on screen?” Post that obviously if the character calls out to me, the overall script works for me. Director of the film is very very crucial. Also the producer. You can make the right film only with the right kind of producer.”

Sharing her experience of working on the film, the actress said: “I enjoyed working with Anu on Shakuntala Devi. We were figuring out what to do next and then she came to me with this script. I had no questions after I read the script for the first time.”

Making a comeback in theatres after four years, she said: “I always feel excited and nervous both before the release of my film and I can’t tell the difference. Yes I am very grateful to the people who have great expectations of me and I hope ‘Neeyat’ will also fulfill their expectations.”

‘Neeyat’ is a murder mystery directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment alongside Amazon Prime Video. Along with Vidya Balan, it stars an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri and Niki Aneja Walia.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 7 July 2023.

–IANS

newsline/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh
This May Also Interest You
News

Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

News

Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sang Rahiyo’ was shot in her home with ‘a bunch of friends’

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

News

‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

Technology

Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist

News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US