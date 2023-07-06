scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

Mozez Singh has concluded the principle photography for his documentary feature film, based on the life and journey

By Agency News Desk

Director Mozez Singh, who is known for directing movies such as ‘Zubaan’ and co-directing the medical thriller series ‘Human’, has concluded the principle photography for his documentary feature film, based on the life and journey of the rapper and hip hop artiste, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

When asked about his experience on making the documentary, Mozez said: “Working on this documentary feature has been the most exhilarating experience for me. The roller coaster ride in the world of Yo Yo Honey Singh has been one of the most adrenaline filled creative rides of my career, and my introduction to the hypnotic world of documentary film making.”

“I remain eternally thankful to him, to Sikhya Entertainment and Netflix for so beautifully partnering with me on this fabulous musical adventure,” he added.

Penning a note of gratitude to the director, Honey Singh took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the two together.

Along with the picture, the rapper wrote: “It’s a wrap of my documentary!! It was a crazy emotional ride for me I want to thank my director saab Mozez Singh, my producer Guneet Monga for crafting it with love n faith !! It’s been almost 1.5 year we been shooting this n finally its gonna come out in few months exclusively on @netflix_in STAY TUNED TO WATCH WHATS REALLY A REAL SIDE OF ME #jaibholenath #satnamwaheguru.”

Mozez’s documentary feature on Yo Yo Honey Singh will provide a deeper and more intimate look at the life of the rapper, illuminating his career and the hardships he faced along the way to making it big.

The teaser for the documentary film is already out and the feature will release soon on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sang Rahiyo’ was shot in her home with ‘a bunch of friends’
Next article
Director and producer are most 'crucial' for Vidya Balan while choosing a film
This May Also Interest You
News

Director and producer are most 'crucial' for Vidya Balan while choosing a film

News

Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sang Rahiyo’ was shot in her home with ‘a bunch of friends’

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

News

‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

Technology

Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist

News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US