Director Mozez Singh, who is known for directing movies such as ‘Zubaan’ and co-directing the medical thriller series ‘Human’, has concluded the principle photography for his documentary feature film, based on the life and journey of the rapper and hip hop artiste, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

When asked about his experience on making the documentary, Mozez said: “Working on this documentary feature has been the most exhilarating experience for me. The roller coaster ride in the world of Yo Yo Honey Singh has been one of the most adrenaline filled creative rides of my career, and my introduction to the hypnotic world of documentary film making.”

“I remain eternally thankful to him, to Sikhya Entertainment and Netflix for so beautifully partnering with me on this fabulous musical adventure,” he added.

Penning a note of gratitude to the director, Honey Singh took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the two together.

Along with the picture, the rapper wrote: “It’s a wrap of my documentary!! It was a crazy emotional ride for me I want to thank my director saab Mozez Singh, my producer Guneet Monga for crafting it with love n faith !! It’s been almost 1.5 year we been shooting this n finally its gonna come out in few months exclusively on @netflix_in STAY TUNED TO WATCH WHATS REALLY A REAL SIDE OF ME #jaibholenath #satnamwaheguru.”

Mozez’s documentary feature on Yo Yo Honey Singh will provide a deeper and more intimate look at the life of the rapper, illuminating his career and the hardships he faced along the way to making it big.

The teaser for the documentary film is already out and the feature will release soon on Netflix.