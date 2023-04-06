scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Director Om Raut visit Karmanghat Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for Adipurush

Devdatta Nage on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav

By Pooja Tiwari
Director Om Raut visit Karmanghat Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for Adipurush
Director Om Raut visit Karmanghat Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for Adipurush

Following the release of the divine poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav, director Om Raut made a special visit to the revered Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings for his upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush. This is an immensely meaningful moment for the director as the film not only encapsulate the devotion of Shri Bajrang Bali towards Prabhu Shri Ram but also rekindles the spirit of Indian culture.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Previous article
Dia Mirza lends her voice to UN documentary 'Big Ocean States'
This May Also Interest You
News

Dia Mirza lends her voice to UN documentary 'Big Ocean States'

Technology

Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app

News

Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap

News

Megha Ray says her character in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' relates to gen Z

Technology

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

Health & Lifestyle

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS SUGA named NBA brand ambassador

Technology

Apple Store Online launches dedicated support for SMEs in India

Sports

Governing Body approves Kalikesh N Singh Deo taking over charge at NRAI

Sports

Harris has a really strong record in England: Chief selector provides hint on Australia's next Test opener

Health & Lifestyle

76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Health & Lifestyle

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US