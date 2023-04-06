Director Om Raut visit Karmanghat Hanuman Temple to seek blessings for Adipurush

Following the release of the divine poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav, director Om Raut made a special visit to the revered Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings for his upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush. This is an immensely meaningful moment for the director as the film not only encapsulate the devotion of Shri Bajrang Bali towards Prabhu Shri Ram but also rekindles the spirit of Indian culture.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.