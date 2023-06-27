scorecardresearch
Director Prawaal Raman collaborates with Randeep Hooda for 'Sergeant'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Writer and director Prawaal Raman, who has worked with Randeep Hooda in ‘Darna Zaroori Hai’ and ‘Main Aur Charles’, has once again collaborated with the actor for the upcoming film ‘Sergeant’, which also stars actor Adil Hussain. The director spoke about Randeep and Adil, referring to the former as his “teacher”.

When asked about working with Randeep again, the director said, “Randeep is not just an actor for me but more like a teacher. It’s a very difficult character to play and itneeded the best. Only Randeep could have used his passion and dedication to another level and it needed that brilliance.”

‘Sergeant’ also stars Sapna Pabbi, and Arun Govil who is best known for his role of Lord Ram in the 1987 Ramanand Sagar series ‘Ramayana’.

Working withAdil has been an absolute joy for the director as this is his fourth film with Adil. He said, “His approach towards life and his craft is a learning experience for me. His pious approach makes any character the most real”.

So far, the director has written five scripts, directed two films, and currently has three more projects under production.

An international co-production, ‘Sergeant’ is set to release on June 30 on JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/aa/svn

