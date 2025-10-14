Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift is giving fans a final, intimate look into her record-breaking Eras Tour with a new behind-the-scenes docuseries and concert film, both set to premiere on Disney+ on December 12. The six-part series, titled The End of an Era, will roll out two new episodes each week, offering a deep dive into the closing chapter of the historic tour. Alongside it, The Eras Tour | The Final Show, filmed at Vancouver’s BC Place, will also debut—capturing the final performance in full.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift shared on Instagram. “We wanted to remember every moment… and to film the final show in its entirety.”

Spanning 149 shows across five continents from March 2023 to December 2024, the Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion, becoming the highest-grossing tour in music history. The nearly four-hour performance featured tracks from nearly all of Swift’s albums, including songs from her 2024 release The Tortured Poets Department.

This isn’t her first foray into concert films. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, released in October 2023, shattered records to become the highest-grossing concert film ever, earning $267 million globally before streaming on Disney+

Swift also hinted that The End of an Era may explore the creation of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, much of which was developed during the tour. Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the album broke sales records, including the largest single-week sales in U.S. history.

As Swift closes the chapter on her monumental Eras era, fans eagerly await one last celebration of her journey—proof once again of her enduring dominance in pop culture.