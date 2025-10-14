Rashmika Mandanna and Malaika Arora’s Poison Baby Dance Moves Are Too Hot to Handle!

Bollywood’s dance diva par excellence, Malaika Arora, is once again in the limelight with her scorching hot new special number, Poison Baby, in the new horror-comedy Thamma. Making a grand comeback to the big screen, Malaika’s dynamism and trademark style have already been a topic of much excitement, reviving her throne as a fashionista in dance numbers.

The first glimpse of Poison Baby, as shown through Malaika’s Instagram, has left fans stunned. Famously known for iconic songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, Malaika now introduces her signature energy with a supernatural touch that perfectly complements Thamma’s eerie but playful vibe.

At the song’s release in Mumbai, Malaika and co-star Rashmika Mandanna dominated the scene with style and chemistry. Malaika shone bright in an ivory co-ord outfit — a full-sleeved, adorned cropped blouse coupled with a streamlined high-waisted skirt. Her subtle accessories, soft curls, and a delicate chain belt around her waist raised the glamour quotient.

Rashmika made a splash in a dramatic black ensemble with a bralette blouse, a floral-printed long skirt, sheer sleeves, and a matching stole. The blending of edgy modernity with classic elements perfectly complemented the quirky spirit of the film.

On stage, the couple danced, laughed, and exchanged light moments, leaving fans into a tizzy. Aditya Sarpotdar’s direction sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space for the first time. It is part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe with blockbusters such as Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal playing important roles.

Up for a big Diwali release on October 21, 2025, Thamma will have a thrilling combination of horror, comedy, romance — and now, courtesy Poison Baby, a scorching helping of glamour.