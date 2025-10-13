Vicious: Dakota Fanning Faces a Terrifying Psychological Mystery in Paramount’s Upcoming Thriller

According to the official production notes from Paramount Pictures, Vicious is an upcoming psychological horror film starring Dakota Fanning as Polly, a woman whose life spirals into terror after receiving a mysterious box from a stranger late one night. The only instruction that comes with it is chillingly simple: place three things inside, something you need, something you hate, and something you love.

While the premise sounds deceptively small, what unfolds is far from ordinary. As Polly follows the instructions, her world begins to twist in disturbing ways. Reality fractures, memories blur, and she finds herself in an ever-tightening web of psychological horror. What begins as curiosity soon turns into survival as Polly faces not only an external evil but also the darkness within her own mind.

The film is directed by Bryan Bertino, known for The Strangers, and produced by Richard Suckle and Bertino himself. The supporting cast includes Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott, and Emily Mitchell, each playing a part in what is rumored to be a story full of tension and emotional depth.

Though we do not know the full scope of the plot yet, Vicious is being described as a psychological descent that plays with the ideas of guilt, grief, and the human need for control. Early discussions around the project suggest that it may rely more on atmosphere and emotion than traditional jump scares, making it one of the most anticipated thrillers of the season.

Vicious releases on October 10, 2025, and will remain in theaters through early 2026. Based on available information, it appears to combine Bryan Bertino’s signature psychological tension with Dakota Fanning’s emotional range, setting the stage for a gripping and haunting cinematic experience.

Based on official Paramount Pictures production notes and publicly available information.