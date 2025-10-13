Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Brings Back the Four Horsemen with New Tricks and a New Generation of Magic

According to the official production notes from Lionsgate, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is set to release on November 14, 2025, marking the highly anticipated return of the Now You See Me franchise. While full plot details haven’t been revealed yet, it is expected to continue the story of The Four Horsemen, the group of illusionists who amazed audiences with their clever heists and intricate tricks in the previous films.

They are joined by Morgan Freeman and Rosamund Pike, who are expected to play key roles in this next magical adventure. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, known for Venom and Zombieland, and produced by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Bobby Cohen.

This new installment reunites Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Isla Fisher, while introducing a new generation of illusionists played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt.

While specific details about the storyline are still under wraps, early discussions suggest that the new movie may explore the mysterious world of The Eye, the secret society that has guided the magicians’ elaborate schemes. It is also believed that the film will feature a balance between mentorship and rivalry as the original Horsemen cross paths with new illusionists.

The Now You See Me series has always stood out for its mix of intelligence, spectacle, and surprise. Though no one knows exactly what this new chapter will bring, fans are already excited and hoping for even bigger illusions and smarter storytelling.

