Director Selvamani Selvaraj says he was 'fascinated with Veerappan's fractured psyche'

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Selvamani Selvaraj, who has directed the docu-series ‘The Hunt For Veerappan’, has opened up on how he was “fascinated” with the story of Veerappan and his “fractured psyche”, saying that he wanted to understand how a brutal person can be loved so much.

The biographical docu-series explores the untold story of India’s infamous outlaw – a husband, father, leader and wanted criminal. While the image of the man with a handlebar moustache and gaunt cheekbones is well-known, there are many other aspects of Veerappan’s life that have remained hidden in the dark forests of south India.

Selvamani spoke to IANS about how he envisioned the idea behind the series.

“What fascinated me towards the story was Veerappan and his fractured psyche from the stories I had heard growing up. I couldn’t get a complete picture and I wanted to piece it together for myself. I wanted to understand how someone who is brutal with his actions can be loved so much,” he said.

“How could a single man be wanted and chased for so long. How could someone be discussed so much and still remain a mystery. We had to find out for ourselves and that’s how this expedition began,” shared Selvamani.

The director said they had very strong research teams “verifying every single aspect of what we had heard and read.”

“It took time to earn the trust of someone but when they realised we did not have agendas they started opening up. To condense such a landscape story filled with interesting, relevant details into a four part series was quite a challenge,” he said.

“With the right support from my producers and editors, we were able to achieve present the right amount of details with the right kind of telling for the audience to experience the story and form their own perspectives,” shared Selvamani.

Talking about the responsibilities he had when showcasing the life of a noted criminal, he said: “Representation is extremely critical in non-fiction and understanding narrative constructs around such a widely discussed person and story was something we personally were curious about as a team.”

“While presenting this, we let the people speak and tell their story. We tried to keep ourselves out as much as possible so we only facilitate an important discussion,” he shared.

The life of Veerappan has remained veiled in the dense forest of south India, leaving many of us curious to know more about him as a person, and other facets of his life.

But why did he did not thought of portraying this on the big screen as a feature film, instead of docu-series on OTT?

Selvamani commented: “The idea was to attempt a fictional series but when we hit the ground for research and started talking to real people recounting their lives, we realised the importance of them being heard. I might have wanted to tell a fictionalised dramatic rendition of this story but I realised the need was for an investigative documentary series.”

‘The Hunt For Veerappan’ unveils this saga with accounts from those closest to him. Directed by first-time documentary director Selvamani Selvaraj, the series is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, along with Kimberley Hassett.

For 17 years, Veerappan was the subject of India’s longest and costliest manhunt.

The cinematic series delves into the unseen and unheard, presenting first-hand accounts from individuals close to Veerappan and those who tirelessly sought to capture him.

From shedding light on the authorities’ struggle to apprehend him to providing a political and social commentary that reveals the politics of disparity, the docu-series unravels his captivating tale and the disorder that ensued.

The four-part docu-series will take viewers through the hunt in Tamil and English. It is also available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, and is streaming on Netflix.

Selvamani is known for his works in ‘Nila’, ‘Life of Pi’. He has ‘Kaantha’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

sp/kvd