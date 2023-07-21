scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Emily Ratajkowski debuts flaming hair colour, leaves fans ecstatic

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski had fans swooning as she flaunted her new scarlet locks as she stepped out in New York City wearing a tight green dress.

The model walked the streets of New York City donning black sunglasses, a silver mesh purse, strappy heels, and the pistachio-coloured dress. She later got into a black Toyota Camry Uber.

The star, who divorced producer Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption stating “gone red”, showing off her flaming new hairdo.

The 32-year-old model posed seductively on a green couch, showcasing her transformation while attired in a plunging black one-piece from her swimwear line, ‘Inamorata’.

The mother of one wrote, “Gone red. Thank you, @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair” — thanking the Kerastase hair brand and her hair stylist Jenna Perry.

A second photo showed the ‘High Low with EmRata’ podcast host lounging on a sofa in the same bodysuit as she flicked her hair to the side.

She continued to show off her new red hair in a couple of other close-up shots as she sported a dramatic cat eye, pink blush and glossy lips.

Her post left her fans ecstatic, and they gushed in the comment section. One fan wondered, “How does she do it”, while another exclaimed “An absolute SmokeShow!!”

“You are so fascinating,” another admirer posted, while one fan wrote, “Very beautiful”.

One netizen wrote, “RIP me. You’ve killed me with your hotness.”

Ratajkowski rose to fame by appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke’s song ‘Blurred Lines’. The music video was controversial and called sexist for its portrayal of women, especially Emily. During the initial controversy, Emily defended the video and her part in it, saying she did not feel objectified, mirror.co.uk reported.

However, in 2021, she addressed the music video in her memoir ‘My Body’. She claimed Thicke grabbed her without her consent and because she didn’t say anything he wasn’t chastised for his actions.

She then went on to say that “with that one gesture, Robin Thicke reminded everyone on the set that we women weren’t really in charge…I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”

She has also ventured into acting, starring opposite Zac Efron in ‘We Are Your Friends’ in 2015. She played Ben Affleck’s mistress in the 2014 movie adaptation of the book Gone Girl, and played Tasha, Gibby’s girlfriend, in a few episodes of ‘iCarly’ in the early 2010s.

–IANS

anv/aa/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 puts England in commanding position against Australia
Next article
FC Goa sign Victor Rodriguez, Michel Zabaco joins NorthEast United FC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FC Goa sign Victor Rodriguez, Michel Zabaco joins NorthEast United FC

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 puts England in commanding position against Australia

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

News

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US