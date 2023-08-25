'English Vinglish' child actress Navika Kotia to be in 'Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Navika Kotia, who essayed the role of Sridevi’s daughter in the 2012 film ‘English Vinglish’, is set to essay the role of Kesar in the upcoming television show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

Her character is described by the makers as “ambitious” but she knows how to balance her own dreams along with the dreams of her family. She has a never give up attitude.

Talking about the show, Navika said: “I am thrilled to have bagged my first lead role as Kesar in such a progressive show, ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. My character Kesar is someone who knows how to balance her life when it comes to family and career. I strongly identify with her “never-give-up” attitude as it mirrors my own approach to life.”

The story takes viewers to Gujarat where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu – Hetal seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together.

With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law Hetal’s belief that “Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti”, Ambika, in a landmark decision, adopts little Kesar, a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her – not as a beti but as a bahu.

The actress further mentioned: “Once I learned about the script and character details, I realised that this was precisely what I have been looking for. The script is truly engaging, and the cast and crew are very talented. I am very excited to embark on this epic journey, and I truly feel blessed to be a part of such an ensemble cast.”

‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ is set to premiere on September 18 on Zee TV.

