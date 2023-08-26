scorecardresearch
Farman Haider 'never dated' his 'Saavi Ki Savaari' co-star Samridhi Shukla

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Farman Haider has debunked all rumours about dating his ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ co-star Samridhi Shukla.

Farman said: “Samridhi is a good friend. We bond well and share a good professional relationship. There was no love angle between us in our real lives. Months back there was a buzz in media that we are together which was not true.”

“I never dated her and I’m also not a person who enjoys such false link up,” he added.

Farman added that he’s not a social media person.

“I’m not very active on my social media. But at times we need to promote our show by making reels. There is a continuous pressure by our fans and audience of the show who wish to see us together. So in a way to show gratitude to our fans we always make reels together. That doesn’t make us fall in love. It’s high time, people need to grow up and stop judging us over social media.”

‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ premiered on August 22, 2022, and stars popular actors like Fenil Umrigar, Indira Krishnan, Mansi Srivastava, Sneha Chauhan among others. It is an adaptation of Colors Kannada series ‘Mithuna Raashi’.

The show is all set to go off air in September, confirmed the actors.

