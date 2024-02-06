‘Fighter’ gets legal notice over Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s kissing scene

The recently released Hrithik Roshan-starrer action film ‘Fighter’ has landed in legal trouble. The makers of the film have been served a legal notice over a kissing scene between the film’s lead pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone both of whom essay Indian Air Force officers in the film.

As per reports, the notice against the makers of the film has been issued by an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das.

Saumya Deep Das has claimed that the scene was an insult to the Indian Air Force as the lead characters are seen kissing while donning their IAF uniforms. In his complaint, the officer has said that the IAF uniform is a powerful symbol of commitment to duty, national security and selfless service. He further said that the film misrepresents its inherent dignity by utilising the uniform for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements.

‘Fighter’, which was released a day prior to the Republic Day in India, follows the dramatised events after the Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel, and how India retaliated by conducting an airstrike at a terrorist camp.

The story develops through the events following a terrorist attack. As the story progresses, they fall in love.

The film is written by Ramon Chibb, who was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1990 and is the son of an Air Force Officer. He served in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army until 1995.