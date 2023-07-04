scorecardresearch
Flea wants to re-record least unpopular Red Hot Chili Peppers album

Los Angeles, July 4 (IANS) Flea, the founding member of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, is not happy with one of the albums of the band and would like to re-record the same.

The ‘By The Way’ rock group’s bassist is not a fan of the way they made their 1984 self-titled record and he blames it on the lack of “connection” with musicians Jack Sherman and Cliff Martinez, who replaced Jack Irons and Hillel Slovak after they quit, though he insists they are “great” at what they do, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he said: “I always regret the way we made the first one.

“I think the songs are really good. Our band was smoking at the time. But (drummer) Jack (Irons) and (guitarist) Hillel (Slovak) quit, and we hired these two other guys: Jack Sherman and Cliff Martinez.”

However, he can’t persuade his bandmates to record the album again.

He said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Both were great musicians, but the connection just wasn’t as profound as we had with the guys we started with. I’ve often wanted to go back and re-record that album, but I can never talk anyone into it.”

The album only had one single, ‘Get Up and Jump’.

After a tour in support of the collection, Sherman was fired and Slovak rejoined the band. The album also features founding members Anthony Kiedis on vocals and Martinez on drums. The LP was produced by Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill.

–IANS

aa/prw/svn

The Agency News Desk
