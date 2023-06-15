scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma, whose debut film ‘Fukrey’ recently clocked 10 years of its release, started his film career as a production runner and he is thankful for the experience as it proved to be a learning curve for him, broadening his horizons about the modus operandi of the film industry.

The actor told IANS: “I was studying in college in Chandigarh and I had joined a production company where I was a runner. Every experience counts. Being on a film set, you learn a lot. You realise there are many people who are working towards the same goal and how teamwork is of utmost importance. I learned that if I do my bit as an actor, come on time, learn my lines and be sincere towards my craft then that makes the lives of others far simpler.”

The actor holds his character of Choocha from ‘Fukrey’ close to heart. ‘Fukrey’, which has over the years gained a cult following, is returning with its third part on December 1, 2023.

The actor shared: “Choocha is indeed one of the most loved characters in the franchise and it’s all thanks to the ‘Fukrey’ fans who made it possible for us to come back with a third instalment. To be accepted by the audience is the biggest achievement for any actor and Choocha gave me that. It gave me the love that I have today, and I think everything that I have achieved in my past 10 years is because of that character.”

A film franchise always comes with monumental expectations of the fans for the upcoming part but the actor doesn’t feel the pressure.

He told IANS: “There is no pressure but there’s this responsibility towards my audience to deliver more than what they are expecting and making them happy and content, because it has given me a lot and everything that I have today is because of Choocha and my fans.”

On a closing note, the actor said that it’s a great time for artistes with streaming, television and theatricals taking the content ecosystem forward.

“It is a wonderful time to be a part of cinema. With films from the south garnering a pan India audience, it has opened up doors for actors who want to be part of cinema in all languages. The opportunities for actors today are many. There are films as well as web shows. Today, the story is King,” he concluded.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajasthan Patriots face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh (preview)
Next article
'Forensic reports not included in initial charge sheet in wrestlers' complaint case'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Sports

'Forensic reports not included in initial charge sheet in wrestlers' complaint case'

Sports

Rajasthan Patriots face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh (preview)

News

No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor

Sports

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' case: Bail or Arrest?

News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

News

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US