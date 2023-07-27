scorecardresearch
Gaurav Chopraa ditched gym, gorged on parathas for 'Gadar 2' role

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Chopraa, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’, has shared that for his part in the film, he ditched the gym and had the time of his life gorging on parathas.

Gaurav is known for his extensive work on television and has starred in some of the hit shows like ‘Uttaran’, ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Bigg Boss 10’, ‘Nach Baliye 2’ and ‘Left Right Left’.

He was also seen alongside Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Jennifer Connelly in the 2006 American political action thriller film ‘Blood Diamond’.

Talking about getting back to his Punjabi roots in terms of diet for his role in ‘Gadar 2’, the actor told IANS: “So I’m a punjabi. To come into ‘Gadar 2’ space, it was the best thing and was totally home-coming for me to feast on parathas.”

“Since parathas are my absolute favourite and also came as my diet for ‘Gadar 2’, which I needed to go through as my diet chart, it’s like totally reliving my childhood,” he said.

The trailer of ‘Gadar 2’ was unveiled recently and it promises to bring back the magic of its first part which was released 22 years ago in 2001 and at that time also clashed with another Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’.

Set in 1971, ‘Gadar 2’ will feature Tara Singh returning to Lahore, Pakistan in the mid of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film has been co-produced by Anil and Zee Studios,

Earlier, Sunny Deol said at the film’s trailer launch, “The first Gadar when we made people made it into a Gadar (humongous). It was always scary to touch a film which is such a complete film.”

‘Gadar 2’ will debut in theatres on August 11 where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’.

–IANS

aa/prw

