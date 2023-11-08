Genre don’t matter as long as actor gets perfect role: Rajpal Yadav

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming survival thriller ‘Apurva’, has said that the genre of films doesn’t matter for an actor as long they get a meaty role.

In the film Rajpal Yadav plays a negative character – a departure from his forte of comedy. The actor recalled being surprised when he got a call to play a menacing avatar in ‘Apurva’.

He revealed that a part of his preparation for the role in the film included a caveat to ‘not smile!’

“When Nikhil (director) sir called me for the first time, I thought it was another comic role. I asked our director if he was sure about me doing a negative role. All he said was, yes! You just don’t have to smile,” he said.

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live. Set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal, the movie is presented by some of India’s leading creative powerhouses who have come together for this gritty thriller.

He further mentioned that it doesn’t matter what genre of films you want to do as long as the role is written well.

“Bollywood has given me the confidence to create an opportunity that lets me do something new if I’m not happy with the work I’m doing. I believe it’s my responsibility as an actor to keep trying my hands at new things,” he said.

Presented by Star Studios, ‘Apurva’ is a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, produced by Murad Khetani and Star Studios. It will drop on November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.