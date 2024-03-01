Gulshan Devaiah shares his prep for role in action series with Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who will be seen playing a police officer in an yet-untitled action series, has talked about what went into the character preparation to bring authenticity to his role.

Gulshan said: “We are in the middle of filming this 8 episode series, and it’s been both enormously fun and painful.”

The actor opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for intense action sequences and stunts.

“The action sequences and stunts were difficult to pull off, but the real tough thing to do was the running,” he added.

The yet-untitled series is directed by Aditya Datt and also stars Anurag Kashyap. It features action sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma.

The sequences in the upcoming action series required Gulshan to run long distances.

Gulshan said: “Our director Aditya (Datt) and action director Ravi Varma had designed sequences that required me to run long distances over 100 to 200 meters flat out for multiple takes, at times over a dozen times.”

Did it take a toll on Gulshan?

“Few stuntmen even threw up… it was taxing on our systems,” he revealed.

Gulshan added: “It was a real struggle considering the fact that I had twisted my ankle during a cable stunt rehearsal.”

Despite the setback, his dedication to the role never wavered, showcasing his professionalism and determination to overcome adversity.

–IANS

dc/prw