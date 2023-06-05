scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Gumraah' actress Chahat Vig to make web debut with 'Rafuchakkar'

Chahat Vig shared about playing a Punjabi character without stereotyping her as a loud or over-emotional Punjabi woman in 'Rafuchakkar' starring Maniesh Paul.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Chahat Vig shared about playing a Punjabi character without stereotyping her as a loud or over-emotional Punjabi woman in ‘Rafuchakkar’ starring Maniesh Paul.

Chahat, who was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Gumraah’ is all set to make her web debut through web show Rafuchakkar. It also stars Aksha Pardasany, Sushant Singh, Trupti Khamkar, Priya Bapat which is set to drop on June 15 on JioCinema.

Chahat said: “While I was thrilled to make my film debut, I believe Rafuchakkar offered me an important entry into the OTT space. I’m very excited about the potential this OTT space has to democratise the content produced by our industry, and to create shows that reflect the grounded, lived experience of real Indians.”

“Playing Preeti gave me the opportunity to play a character that was not larger than life, but one you may very well meet on the streets of Chandigarh or Amritsar. I’m very excited to immerse myself in similar, granular roles in the future.”

The actress will be seen playing a character named Preeti Gogia, originating from Chandigarh.

Speaking about how she prepped for the role, she said: “When getting ready for a role, I prefer to envision the wider existence of my character, going beyond the words written in the script.”

“This often entails exploring the emotional and psychological requirements of the character, understanding the factors that drive their reactions, delving into their relationships, and comprehending the intensity of their emotions towards others.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: As long as you are prepared to have a good grind you can have success as a batter, says Rohit Sharma
Next article
Microsoft to require SMB signing by default in Windows 11
This May Also Interest You
News

Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button on iOS beta

Technology

Microsoft to require SMB signing by default in Windows 11

Sports

WTC Final: As long as you are prepared to have a good grind you can have success as a batter, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WTC Final: Prefer to be slightly underdone than overdone, says Pat Cummins

Sports

Wrestlers resume duties with Railways, Sakshi refutes reports of withdrawing from protest

News

The Night Manager Part 2: Secrets unveiled, alliances formed and danger looms!

Health & Lifestyle

A Kargil War memoir of a wounded war hero's wife

News

Allu Arjun's message on World Environment Day: 'Let's do our small bit'

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he fathered a child with housekeeper

Sports

IANS-CVoter Survey: Big majority wants PM Modi to intervene in wrestlers' protest

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer romance drama ‘Jee Karda’ trailer unveiled

Sports

WTC Final: Shastri, Ponting, Akram give Australia slight advantage over India

Technology

YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

Health & Lifestyle

Can a green Mediterranean diet make your brain younger?

News

72 Hoorain: A deep dive into the dark real world of ‘suicide bombers’

News

Mirzapur 3 is a more thrilling ride than ever before reveals Isha Talwar

News

Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US