'Healing': Hina Khan drops first photos of 2024 post hospital discharge

Hina Khan, shared first photos of the year 2024, and said she is "healing."

Hina Khan
Hina Khan _Pic courtesy news agency

 Actress Hina Khan, who was recently hospitalised due to suffering from high grade fever, on Wednesday shared first photos of the year 2024, and said she is “healing.”

On December 28, Hina shared the news with her fans of her being hospitalised, and having four terrible nights of high grade fever.

Hina is known for her work in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Damaged 2’, and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ among others.

Taking to Instagram, Hina, who enjoys 19 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a string of pictures, featuring her basking in the winter sun.

The 36-year-old actress is wearing a beige coloured high neck top, black puffer jacket and a black beanie cap. She is holding a cuppa in her hand.

The candid snaps were captioned as: “Hello 2024, let’s get along better.. Bismillah #tujhoom #heal #recover #happynewyear.”

In the Instagram Stories, Hina shared selfies, wherein she is flaunting her natural glow. She has blushed cheeks, with lip balm, and no makeup.

It was captioned: “Healing.”

On the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

