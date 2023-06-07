scorecardresearch
How Mahesh Bhatt guided Papon through the emotions while recording 'Woh Kahani'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Playback singer Papon, who is known for tracks like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Bulleya’ and several others, has lent his voice to the track ‘Woh Kahani’ from the upcoming film, ‘1920 Horrors of the Heart’.

The singer revealed that during the recording of the song, filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt visited the studio to monitor the recording as the latter has a profound understanding and keen interest in the music of his productions.

The filmmaker-producer also guided Papon with regard to the emotions that were needed to be incorporated in the track.

‘Woh Kahani’ has been composed by Puneet Dixit, with lyrics penned by Shweta Bothra. The song portrays the feelings of separation and longing for loved ones. Papon’s soulful vocals convey the emotions of love and loss.

Speaking about the song, Papon said: “It’s always a wonderful experience to sing a song like this. I truly had a great space to work in, thanks to Puneet who provided me with creative freedom to do what I do best. The cherry on the cake was when Bhatt Sahab (Mahesh Bhatt) himself personally came to the studio. He took me through the journey and explained the essence of the song. While I was recording, he was present on the other side of the room, guiding me through the emotions.”

He further mentioned: “It becomes so much easier to capture the mood when the person in front of you is completely involved. Everyone present during the recording was fully immersed in the story, feeling every word sung. Bhatt Sahab is a true professional with an amazing mind and a childlike heart. The way he guided me while I sang was an unforgettable experience.”

Papon also shared his thoughts on collaborating with Vikram Bhatt, stating: “From the very beginning, when I shared a rough recording to convey my vision of the song, Vikram Bhatt understood exactly what I wanted to convey and how I perceived the song. It was truly remarkable to work with such a dedicated team where everyone was fully committed to the project. The synergy between all of us was exceptional, and it was a pleasure to be part of a team that shared a unified vision and put their hearts into making the song a success.”

Directed by Krishna Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt, ‘1920 Horrors of the Heart’ stars Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 23.

