scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad join family on Sunaina Roshan’s birthday

By News Bureau

Actress Saba Azad was seen posing alongside Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family as she attended his sister Sunaina Roshan’s birthday. Present at the birthday party were Hrithik’s sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Pashmina Roshan, uncle-music composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as the actor’s father Rakesh.

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to wish her daughter and share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Pinkie wrote in her Instagram caption: “Happy birthday to my darling daughter Sunainaa my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. Your happiness means the world to all of your family, we love you. The orange candles, the flowers in yellow, the colours of the cake say it all we want your life filled with colours.”

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has joined Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers. They also celebrated Diwali and Christmas together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

Previous article
Rakul Preet Singh on ‘Chhatriwali’: Got a chance to address issues we usually don’t talk about
Next article
Players like Suryakumar, Buttler score everywhere and aren't afraid to play shots: Shane Bond
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Big-hitting Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer extend Gulf Giants' winning streak

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US