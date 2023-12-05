Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Huma Qureshi: My debut novel explores transformation of rebellious girl into a superhero

By Agency News Desk
Huma Qureshi My debut novel explores transformation of rebellious girl into a superhero _pic courtesy news agency

 Actress Huma Qureshi has come out with a debut fantasy novel ‘ZEBA: An Accidental Superhero’, which she says explores transformation of a willful and rebellious girl into a superhero.

Talking about Zeba, Huma said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of unconventional heroes and the complex, messy lives they lead. My debut novel explores the transformation of a willful, rebellious girl into a superhero, a journey that’s both empowering and I’vefull of unexpected twists.”

The book was published by HarperCollins and she added that with the help of it, “I’ve been able to delve into uncharted territory, creating a character and a story that challenges norms and celebrates the strength within us all. It’s been a thrilling ride, and I can’t wait for readers to join me on this adventure.”

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher at HarperCollins India, says, “Huma’s career on screen and across mediums has been nothing short of inspiring. We’re so glad to have published Zeba, her first book, in which she has infused the passion, flair and deep involvement she brings to every role she has chosen to portray thus far.”

