'IBD 3': Sonali Bendre offers rose to Harrdy Sandhu as he croons 'Soch'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) On a special demand from the ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ judge Sonali Bendre, singer Harrdy Sandhu will serenade the crowd with his super hit song ‘Soch’.

The song happens to be Sonali’s personal favourite. Harrdy’s soulful rendition of the song is sure to resonate with the audience.

In the upcoming ‘Andaaz Undekha’ special episode, contestants will be challenged to showcase their never-seen-before talents, taking the competition to new heights.

The evening promises to be unforgettable as renowned choreographer Marzi Pestonji steps into the shoes of Terence Lewis, adding his dance prowess and a fun element to the show.

To add to the excitement, the stage will be graced by the melodious presence of the nation’s heartthrob, Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy will be promoting his upcoming song ‘Psycho’, and he is set to captivate the audience with his performance.

Following his mesmerising performance, Sonali couldn’t contain her admiration and joined Harrdy on stage, presenting him with a beautiful rose.

She expressed, “I’m a huge fan of yours. This song is my absolute favourite, and expressing love in Punjabi always holds a special place in my heart, which is why I married a Punjabi.”

In response, Harrdy humbly shared his journey, stating, “This song could have been my last one as I had no money to make another, but luckily, the song became a massive hit.”

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
