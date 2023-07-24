scorecardresearch
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Plaka Tiwari were supposedly on a movie date but the two did not pose together for the photographers.

By Pooja Tiwari
Rumoured lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan and Plaka Tiwari were supposedly on a movie date but the two did not pose together for the photographers.

Palak was shying away from the cameras but after the film Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak’s jacket. Although Ibrahim tried hiding the jacket, it was fairly obvious that the two were indeed catching a film together.

On being captured, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen talking on the phone as he said, “Haan media be hai yahan pe, ekdum muh me ghus gya hai. (Yes, the media is also here. They are in my face.) ”

While Palak was seen stepping out of a theatre in style. She was seen dressed up in a black crop top which she paired with an oversized tailor-made custom jacket and black bottoms. On the other hand, Ibrahim twinned with her in black as he wore a white tee and paired it with a black shirt and jeans.

Check out the videos below.

