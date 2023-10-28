'IGT 10' performance gets Nimrat Kaur nostalgic for her father, grandpa

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who will be gracing the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, strolled down memory lane and shared cherished memories about her father and grandfather.

This weekend, the talent reality show will be high on entertainment and emotions as the show will get its Top 6 Finalists. And, making the semi-finale an entertaining affair will be the cast of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’: Bhagyashree, Nimrat and Radhika Madan.

Renowned for their remarkable dance performance, Mumbai’s Zero Degree Group will make everyone emotional with their heartfelt performance on ‘Naina’ from the film ‘Dangal’.

Remembering her father and grandfather, a teary eyed Nimrat shared: “It was a very touching performance. I lost my father when I was very young. We then shifted to my grandfather’s place, and we lived with him.”

“I remember how cute he was; he was such a sweet old man, a scientist, and you know, everything he said was so sweet and innocent. We always used to wait for him to come on his scooter with candies and get something for us. He was like a father figure only to us. So, I understand the sentiment behind this act. Hats off and I’m thankful for the lovely performance,” she added.

Nimrat’s father was an officer in the Indian Army.

Moved by their performance, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra said: “I got very emotional during your performance. I found the concept to be amazing. I love the way choreographers executed such a moving concept based on one’s love for their grandparents in the performance.”

“I genuinely want to stand up and show my respect because, you know, Zero Degree’s dance style is very dynamic and full of Bollywood flair, and that’s your strength. When you reach this stage, you usually want to play to your strengths, but you put that aside and took a risk by performing in a different dance style in this act,” she said.

Added Shilpa: “You all executed it beautifully and it was just brilliant. Right from the beginning, it only goes to show that you all are super talented. With your eyes closed, what you did today, Zero Degree group, our eyes have opened.”

The group’s grandfathers will grace the stage and express how happy and proud they are with the group. Zero Degree Group along with their grandfathers will dance their hearts out on the stage.

The Sunday episode will also see the announcement of the Top 6 finalists who will officially begin their race to the finale in the presence of the host and contestants of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ – Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanisha Mukerji, Sangeeta Phogat, Rajiv Thakur and Adrija Sinha.

The show airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/kvd