Imran Khan shares BTS pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone; Her reaction is priceless

Imran Khan, who took a break from acting, has been active on social media lately. Despite his hiatus from the limelight, the actor recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of previously unreleased behind-the-scenes snapshots from his 2010 film “Break Ke Baad,” in which he starred opposite Deepika Padukone.

He shared a series of pictures and captioned, ‘In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can’t show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals… but here’s a glimpse.’

In the first picture, Deepika and Imran can be seen sitting underneath a table. The second picture has Deepika carrying Imran on her back with a goofy smile. The third picture had director Danish Aslam talking to Deepika. The last picture had Deepika and Imran posing with a funny cut-out banner of Imran.

Imran Khan’s sweet post caught the attention of his Break Ke Baad Co-star Deepika Padukone, who chimed in with a simple heartwarming “Soo True!”