scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Imran Khan's wife Avantika cryptically hints they might already be divorced

Actor and Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik has sparked divorce speculation with her post on social media.

By News Bureau

Former Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik has sparked divorce speculation with her post on social media. Avantika took to her Instagram Stories, where she re-shared a video of pop-star Miley Cyrus dancing to her song.

The lyrics “that divorce was the best thing for her” was written on the clip.

Avantika re-shared it and wrote: “Not only her…#justsaying.”

Her post comes after Imran made a public appearance holding hands with actor Lekha Washington. The two had worked together in the 2013 film ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Avantika and Imran got married in 2011 and wlecomed their first child, a daughter named Imara.

Imran made his acting debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in the 2015 movie ‘Katti Batti’.

Previous article
Swiss Open 2023: Gayatri-Treesa crash out, Malvika qualifies for main draw
Next article
How Hindu, Muslim & Christian landladies propped Pune doc's 'Save Girl Child' mission
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Erode East MLA Elangovan tests negative for Covid-19

Health & Lifestyle

As Covid cases crosses 1,000, Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended

Health & Lifestyle

How Hindu, Muslim & Christian landladies propped Pune doc's 'Save Girl Child' mission

Sports

Swiss Open 2023: Gayatri-Treesa crash out, Malvika qualifies for main draw

News

SRK as Rambo, Akshay as Indiana Jones, Ajay as Maximus: AI reimagines B-Town stars

News

Actress Sheena Chohan to play female lead in biopic titled 'Sant Tukaram'

News

Brooke Shields amazed she survived being sexualised from 11

Sports

Golden Girl P.T.Usha to be conferred honorary doctorate by Central Univ Kerala

Sports

ICC Player Rankings: Siraj loses top position to Hazlewood in ODI, Williamson rises to no.2 in Test

Sports

Jonny Bairstow to miss entire IPL 2023 as England want him fit in time for Ashes: Report

Sports

Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary

News

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films with 'KD'

News

Rishi Saxena joins the cast of 'Saavi Ki Savaari'

Sports

WPL 2023: Alice Capsey has a free mind and exuberant spirit, says Ebony Rainford-Brent

Sports

Inaugural Northeast Judo Championship to be held in Imphal from March 31

News

Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa

News

Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

News

Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US