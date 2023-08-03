scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Inspiring tale of common family in distress, 'OMG 2' trailer is epic & entertaining

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) After the monumental success of ‘OMG’, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with a bang. This time, it’s ‘OMG 2’ which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam playing key roles.

The film’s announcement created a massive buzz that has continued with the first look and teaser, creating curiosity for the trailer.

The satirical comedy-drama is a much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘OMG- Oh My God!’ which was a critical and commercial success in 2012.

The film follows the story of a common man – a father (played by Pankaj Tripathi) who is seeking justice for his son. Akshay Kumar’s character guides him through difficult times playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor.

Akshay’s look in this film became a major talking point right from the moment the first look was first unveiled. Pankaj’s impeccable comic timing and captivating camaraderie between him and Akshay on the screen is something that the audience is eagerly waiting to watch.

The film takes storytelling to a whole new level, revolving around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj), a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son.

Apart from the visual storytelling and promising cast, the trailer also features some brilliant one-liners that are metaphorical and convey the message without being too preachy.

The songs ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ have already gained huge success, which adds to the excitement for the trailer release.

The film also stars Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev.

It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, while Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie.

The film is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

–IANS

aa/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dyson launches wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India
Next article
Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey at IFFM
This May Also Interest You
News

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey at IFFM

Technology

Dyson launches wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India

News

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon', based on Malegaon film industry

News

For Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, 'Akelli' was perfect opportunity for Bollywood debut

Technology

Ex-OnePlus India head Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology

realme's journey of empowering localization in India: A leap forward in last 5 years

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ready to have a beer with Aussie cricketers, coach Brendon McCullum makes U-turn

Technology

Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees

News

Cardi B has her tampon string swinging at show

Technology

Taxing GST on deposits will wipe out 80% of online gaming industry

Technology

China considers limiting kids’ phone use to 2 hrs/day

News

Dulquer Salmaan: I have so much love for Punjabi music

Technology

Apple Card’s savings account reaches over $10 bn in deposits

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia, New Zealand delivering a great event, says FIFA chief Infantino

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix

Sports

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa crush Sheriff in qualifiers; Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb too advance

Technology

Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Bowlers help Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights prevail in last league matches

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US