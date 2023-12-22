Sunday, December 24, 2023
'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' laden with groove & punch with scorching chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

After the party anthem, 'Sher Khul Gaye' from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter', the makers released another song titled 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' of the film.

By Agency News Desk
'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' laden with groove & punch with scorching chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' laden with groove & punch with scorching chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone _pic courtesy news agency

After the party anthem, 'Sher Khul Gaye' from the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter', the makers on Friday released another song titled 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' of the film.

The song radiates romance as it buzzes with the palpable chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika.

It is set against picturesque landscapes and has a melody at its heart that resonates deeply with the listener.

Sonically, it has a vibe similar to Daft Punk with punchy and groovy guitar line and reminds of ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaye’ from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘War’.

Hrithik took to his Instagram on Friday and shared the song. He wrote in the caption, “Hai ishq?… Ya hai woh… #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen.”

The song has been composed by music director duo Vishal & Sheykhar and has been crooned by Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D with lyrics furnished by Kumaar.

The choreography for the song is done by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is set to debut in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
