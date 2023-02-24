scorecardresearch
Javed Akhtar: Pakistani youth wishes to have good relationships with India

Speaking at the second edition of the 'Ideas of India' Summit, Javed Akhtar said, "Pakistani youth wishes to have good relationships with India"

By Glamsham Editorial
Javed Akhtar speaking at the second edition of the 'Ideas of India' Summit

“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” poet & author Javed Akhtar said today.

Speaking at the second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ Summit, he added, “The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt in it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”

Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”

The ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of ‘Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad’. The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.

Viewership data says Nagpur Test between India-Australia is third highest-rated bilateral Test in last five years
National Equestrian C'ship: Top guns qualify for the next round of Dressage events
