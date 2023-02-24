Javed Akhtar: Pakistani youth wishes to have good relationships with India

“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” poet & author Javed Akhtar said today.

Speaking at the second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ Summit, he added, “The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt in it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”

Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”

