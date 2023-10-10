scorecardresearch
Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Fest: Mira Nair is Head of Jury for South Asia Competition

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for ‘Salaam Bombay!’, ‘The Namesake’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and several others, will serve as the Head of Jury for the South Asia Competition at the soon-to-be-held Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Mira is an Academy-Award nominated filmmaker, her international hit ‘Monsoon Wedding’ which brought her huge international acclaim, made her the first woman to win Venice Film Festival’s prestigious Golden Lion.

Her next film will be ‘AMRI’, an experimental portrait of Amrita Sher-Gil. In 2012, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Commenting on her new role as Head of Jury for South Asia Competition, Mira said: “If we don’t tell our own stories, no one else will. My mantra for a long time, which is why I am honoured to preside over the MAMI jury for the South Asia competition this year. I look forward to being inspired and excited by new voices in cinema from close to home.”

She further mentioned, “It is so important that MAMI recognises the best first or early films because nothing can be more encouraging than one’s peers and gurus of cinema putting the wind in our sails! Winning the Caméra d’Or for my first film, Salaam Bombay!, opened horizons everywhere. Our MAMI jury looks forward to doing the same for young filmmakers today.”

The South Asia Competition will lead the awards categories screening 14 films from debut and second-time filmmakers from different parts of South Asia and Diaspora.

Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said: “We are honoured to have one of the most celebrated filmmakers, the Golden Lion Winner, Mira Nair, join us as the Head of Jury. The South Asia competition is an integral part of our vision to serve as a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora filmmakers and to provide emerging film talent with an opportunity to meet and collaborate with some of the best minds in global cinema. Mira Nair is one of our finest; there couldn’t be a better name than her to interact with and guide these young filmmakers.”

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held from October 27 to November 5 in India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai.

5
