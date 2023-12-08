Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Raza Murad, others attend Jr Mehmood's funeral

The Bollywood celebrities like Johnny Lever, Raza Murad, Aditya Pancholi, Rakesh Bedi, among others, attended the funeral of comedian, and character actor Naeem Sayyed also known as Junior Mehmood, at Dara House, here on Friday.

In the video, we can see Johnny attending the funeral along with his daughter Jamie and son Jessy. He can be seen consoling the sons of Jr Mehmood in the video. The ‘Karan Arjun’ actor was dressed up in white shirt and blue denims.

Advertisement

Johnny said to the paparazzi: “It’s a moment of deep grief for us. We have lost our brother. He was a wonderful friend and a brother.”

The other video shows Johnny, Aditya and Rakesh sitting on the chairs, holding the picture of Jr Mehmood.

- Advertisement -

Raza, who is present at the funeral, wore a black kurta pajama.

Junior Mehmood passed away after a protracted battle with cancer, here on Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Starting his film career as a child actor in ‘Mohabbat Zindagi Hai’ (1966), Jr Mehmood went onto work in over 250 films in multiple Indian languages, besides directing half a dozen Marathi films and crooning a few songs.

He enacted big and small roles with films like ‘Naunihal’ (1967), ‘Brahmachari’ (1968), ‘Kati Patang’ and ‘Aan Milo Sajana’ (1970), ‘Caravan’, ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ and ‘Jr. Mehmood in Hong Kong’ (all 1971), ‘Aap Ki Kasam’ and ‘Amir Garib’ (1974), ‘Geet Gaata Chal’ (1975), ‘Shehzade’ (1989), ‘Aaj Ka Arjun’ (1990), ‘Judaai’ (1997), ‘Journey Bombay to Goa’ (2007), and many more.