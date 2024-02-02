Juhi Chawla reveals how Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan played pranks on sets of ‘Ishq’

Actress Juhi Chawla took a stroll down the memory lane, as she reminisced about the days of shooting for the romantic action comedy ‘Ishq’ (1997), sharing how her co-stars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan used to play pranks on the sets of the movie. Directed by Indra Kumar, ‘Ishq’ stars Juhi, Kajol, Ajay and Aamir in lead roles.

Juhi, who appeared on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, recalled about the shooting of ‘Ishq’, saying, “While shooting for ‘Ishq’, Ajay and Aamir, despite their straight face and innocent appearances, would continuously play pranks. There was a new assistant director, and whenever he came to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would poke him and the clapboard would shake.”

“As a result, the assistant director would often get scolded by our director, Indra Kumar. Sometimes they would even erase the markings for the shot. Each time, the assistant director would be scolded by our director, unaware that it was actually Aamir and Ajay who were behind the mischief,” Juhi said.

The special episode titled ‘Jashn Juhi Ka’ is an ode to Juhi Chawla’s career in Indian cinema. It featured dance performances by the contestants on some of her most iconic songs from the 90s.

Adding a unique twist to the celebrations, the judges – Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora – challenged the contestants with a thrilling ‘Grand Costume Party’ challenge, where the contestants had to deliver dramatic performances wearing a unique costume.

Known for his soulful voice and dynamic performances, Sreerama Chandra, along with choreographer Sonali Kar, presented their interpretation of the popular song ‘Neend Churayee Meri’ from ‘Ishq’, infusing it with their distinctive style and energy.

Impressed with the performance, Juhi, on whom the song was picturised, said: “Very nice. I must say both of you look very interesting. The costumes are very good. Sreeram, you were dancing with a lot of enthusiasm. I enjoyed it very much.”

“Sonali, since you wore heels while performing, I remember a flashback from the 90s when Sridevi used to dance on screen in high heels. We all used to follow her, so we had to wear those stiletto-toe heels and dance like her, which I found very difficult. Still, dancing in heels brings a certain grace,” she added.

Malaika said: “I love the costume that you have shown; I loved the whole pirate feel. Both of you consistently do pure hardcore dancing. Your lifts today were brilliant. It was a fantastic act.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.