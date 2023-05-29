scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) As her film ‘Dushman’ completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the “scariest film” she has ever done or watched.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared few moments from the 1998 film, which was directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Kajol wrote: “#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well.”

“And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm.”

Dushman is a psychological thriller film starring Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana. The film is directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is a remake of Hollywood film ‘Eye for an Eye’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kriti, Prabhas' song 'Ram Siya Ram' from 'Adipurush' is a journey of love, devotion
Next article
Second 'Adipurush' track 'Ram Sita Ram' is high on emotions
This May Also Interest You
News

Second 'Adipurush' track 'Ram Sita Ram' is high on emotions

News

Kriti, Prabhas' song 'Ram Siya Ram' from 'Adipurush' is a journey of love, devotion

Health & Lifestyle

UP districts fall short of immunisation targets

News

Vikram Pratap opens up on going from Sanjay Mishra's dialect coach to his co-actor

Health & Lifestyle

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide ambulance, medical support to delivery partners

News

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma launches ‘Cinematic Universe’

Technology

ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket

News

The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

News

'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Technology

Qualcomm India joins WEP to empower 8 women-led startups

Sports

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Health & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

News

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

News

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US