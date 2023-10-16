Kajol steps into Anjali’s shoes once again as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ turns 25

As the 1998 romantic drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ completes 25 years of its release on Monday, the lead actress of the film Kajol took a stroll down the memory lane and became Anjali once again, calling it a labour of love. Written and directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani Mukherji as Tina Malhotra in lead roles, along with Salman Khan as Aman Mehra in a special appearance.

It also features Sana Saeed as Anjali Khanna in a pivotal role.

The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

Filmed in India, Mauritius and Scotland, this was KJo’s directorial debut.

On the 25th anniversary of the movie, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a reel where she appears as her character Anjali.

Kajol wore a black jogger set, with a matching cap and short hair. She is seen posing in a picturesque location with trees in the backdrop. The background score is the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’.

Kajol captioned the post: “Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years (couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film… So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love.”

The music was composed by Jatin-Lalit, and it was the biggest seller of the year. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was the highest-grossing Indian film in 1998, and received various accolades including the National Film Award for ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Anjali Sharma you will forever be my always.”

Another wrote: “Iconic”.

“Oh god.. This took us back to amazing childhood memories… Anjali, ur hairstyle, innocence, childlike role.. Rahul, tina, nd hv to say aman role was awesome.. Such a gem.. His entry in song was magical,” expressed anothee

Meanwhile, Kajol next has ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ in her kitty.