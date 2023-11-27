scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut chats with AI-version of Indira Gandhi at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Kangana Ranaut, who will be soon seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical historical film ‘Emergency

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be soon seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical historical film ‘Emergency’, visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, here, and shared a glimpse of herself with the AI-created version of Indira.

Kangana attended the launch of light and sound show called ‘Veerangnaon ki Mahagatha’.

Taking to the social media, the ‘Queen’ actress shared some pictures from her visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

The actress wore a pista green coloured saree, sleeveless blouse, and a matching choker neckpiece and earrings. She kept her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal makeup.

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen sitting on a chair with AI-created version of Indira Gandhi.

The actress captioned it as: “Was lovely chatting with IG he he he…. (since I made a film on Mrs Gandhi, IG was our crew code name for her) #emergency”.

The string of photos also shows Kangana posing with AI-created image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana captioned the post as: “Today a terrific light and sound show called, ‘Veerangnaon ki mahagatha’ is launched in Delhi. What an incredible step in the revival of our great history and Shakti spirit.”

“Also many chapters of the history unfolded before my eyes through various narratives, some through age old methods and some through futuristic techniques, a must visit for everyone, make it a family outing, there is a lot to see, get informed while getting entertained and end your day with a super thrilling light and sound show about the long lost heroes you would love to find, I can’t wait to take my nephew Prithavi there soon… Jai Hind,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ is based on the Indian Emergency, and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

