Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tags their marriage ‘fake’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on "farzi jodi" making fake movie announcements and claimed that on a recent family trip

By Agency News Desk

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on “farzi jodi” making fake movie announcements and claimed that on a recent family trip, the wife and their baby were “snubbed”. It seems that Kangana was cryptically taking a dig at Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen in London with his mother Neetu Kapoor and family, and Alia Bhatt, who stayed back with daughter Raha.

Adding to that, she mentioned that the “husband” texted Kangana “begging and pleading” her to meet him.

The ‘Dhaakad’ actress’ posts come after talking about the negative media coverage on one of her new projects on her Instagram stories.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post of a movie announcement by Ahimsa Entertainment. In the next post, she shared a news article about trolling her and Vijay Sethupathi over working together in a psychological thriller.

Kangana captioned it: “How come all papers have the same headline everywhere… This is called bulk mass mail… Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you ‘Bhagwan apki aatma ko shanti de.”

Moving forward, she wrote: “In another news, a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi, who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed…”

She also added, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love …this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now…. He must focus on his wife and daughter…this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… ab sudhar jao.”

