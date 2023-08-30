scorecardresearch
'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' has Vicky Kaushal get into the skin of Bhajan Kumar

The song 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film 'The Great Indian Family' was released on Wednesday

The song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film ‘The Great Indian Family’ was released on Wednesday and it features Vicky as a devotional music singing sensation Bhajan Kumar, who makes a living by singing songs of Lord Krishna at different events.

The song, which brings back the dream team of composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and singer Nakash Aziz, also marks Vicky’s character’s entry in the film.

Shortly after the song launch, Vicky also performed a live dance for the media along with the dancers.

The Bollywood star was in a great mood sporting a thick bearded look as opposed to his clean shaven look of Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Talking about his part, Vicky Kaushal said: “I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in our quirky family entertainer ‘The Great Indian Family’ and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this

character in the film!”

The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chillar along with Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

Vicky further mentioned: “As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in ‘TGIF’. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen.”

During the event, Vicky also insisted the media to shake a leg with him to the beats of the track.

TGIF is the first creative collaboration between YRF and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has penned the super successful ‘Dhoom’ franchise, and also served as the director on ‘Dhoom 3’. ‘The Great Indian Family’ is set to have a theatrical release worldwide on September 22.

