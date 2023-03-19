scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kapil Sharma has a special moment with delivery boys at screening 'Zwigato'

Kapil Sharma, whose recent film 'Zwigato' captures the life of delivery boys, was overwhelmed by the love and support from them at a special screening

By News Bureau

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, whose recent film ‘Zwigato’ captures the life of delivery boys, was overwhelmed by the love and support from them at the special screening in Mumbai and clicked a selfie with them to capture the moment.

Kapil wrote in the caption: “A special screening for the people who are #deliveringhappiness every day.”

Recently, PVR and INOX organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai and Delhi for delivery boys.

Directed by Nandita Das, ‘Zwigato’ stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles with Tushar Acharya, Sayani Gupta, and many others. The story follows the life of Manas who, after losing his job during the pandemic, is forced to work as a food delivery worker.

Through this story, the director has subtly touched on a number of social realities like unemployment and poverty. It also gives a glimpse into local life in the city of Bhubaneswar.

Previous article
OTT series 'Beef' took a toll on Steven Yeun, Ali Wong
Next article
Serie A: AC Milan fall to Udinese despite Ibrahimovic's record
This May Also Interest You
Sports

USA's Major League Cricket set to host its inaugural season draft in Houston

Sports

WPL 2023: The experience and love will stay with me for a long time, says Sophie Devine

News

Raqesh Bapat turns producer with short film 'Ransom Handsome'

News

Kylie Minogue feels 'duped' amid 'Neighbours' return news

Technology

Disney instructs managers to identify layoff candidates, may cut 4K jobs in April: Report

Technology

Digital India boon for commoners but conmen get smarter, reveals RTI

Sports

2nd ODI: Rohit back in playing eleven as Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against India

Sports

PSL surpassed IPL in terms of digital rating, claims Pak cricket chief

News

Jr NTR's 30th movie set for launch on March 23

News

Ira Sone on playing a mother for first time in 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

'Swarm' co-creator Janine Nabers opens up on Dre's sexuality

Sports

Serie A: AC Milan fall to Udinese despite Ibrahimovic's record

News

OTT series 'Beef' took a toll on Steven Yeun, Ali Wong

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz ovecomes Sinner to set up final clash with Medvedev

Sports

Atletico Madrid maintain form ahead of international break

Health & Lifestyle

Public transport use in Australian capital rebounds from pandemic downturn

News

Ben Affleck reveals the demands made by Michael Jordan before making 'Air'

Sports

LLC Masters: Asia Lions roar past India Maharajas to take on World Giants in final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US