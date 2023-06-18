scorecardresearch
Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

By Agency News Desk

The wedding picture of actor Karan Deol and his fiancé Drisha Acharya have been unveiled and the bride looks every inch royal as she chose a red outfit for her D-Day. The two are getting married at Taj Lands’ End on Sunday. Karan chose a cream sherwani, Drisha complimented with a red lehenga. She completed her look with a huge mangtika and a necklace.

The pictures of the couple showed them sitting around the holy fire, ahead of their wedding ceremony. It seems they were getting ready for the “pheras”.

Right before the wedding ceremony, a slew of pictures from the baraat started doing rounds on social media. It also featured Karan’s father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.

