scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karan Johar to be conferred with an award as a filmmaker in Melbourne

Karan Johar to be conferred with an award and engage in a in-depth conversation, commemorating his 25 years as a filmmaker in Melbourne

By Editorial Desk
Karan Johar to be conferred with an award as a filmmaker in Melbourne
Karan Johar

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is thrilled to announce a momentous event that will captivate the hearts of cinema enthusiasts and admirers of storytelling brilliance. The festival will host a very special ‘In Conversation’ session with the visionary filmmaker, Karan Johar, celebrating his remarkable 25 years of relentless dedication to the Indian film industry.

Karan Johar, an iconic and premier name in Indian filmmaking, has consistently redefined the boundaries of cinematic artistry with his larger-than-life narratives and groundbreaking directorial prowess. His films have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide, making him a true stalwart of modern Indian cinema.

Scheduled to take place on August 10th, 2023, at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, this reflective chat promises to delve into the depths of Karan Johar’s journey throughout the years. The discussion will encapsulate his creative evolution, cinematic achievements, and the transformative impact he has had on the Indian film landscape. It is an exceptional opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the mind of a master storyteller who has redefined the very essence of filmmaking.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, the festival will also honour Karan Johar with a distinguished award on the 11th of August , acknowledging his exceptional role as the prime donna of larger-than-life storytelling.

Said Karan Johar in a statement, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, commemorating 25 years of my journey in Indian cinema. It’s been an incredible ride, filled with moments of creativity, collaboration, and the sheer joy of storytelling. I am excited to engage in a reflective conversation, sharing insights into my experiences, challenges, and the evolution of my cinematic vision.”

“This occasion holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the recognition of my contributions to the industry. Indian cinema has been my passion, and I look forward to celebrating this milestone with fellow filmmakers, enthusiasts, and the audience. Here’s to the magic of movies and the power of storytelling!”

Said Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director, “Karan Johar’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of inspiring. His cinematic creations have touched the hearts of millions, and his legacy is an integral part of Indian cinema’s vibrant narrative. We are honoured to have him grace our festival and share his insights with the audience.”

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh in ‘Game of Thrones’ AI version
Next article
‘Kuldeep Yadav was the real match winner’, says Manjrekar after India’s victory in 3rd T20I
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Top tech firms seek Nov 1 laptop import restriction deadline extended by a year

Sports

Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight

News

Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K

News

Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute on 'Euphoria' Season 2

News

Karan Johar to commemorate at length his 25 years as a filmmaker at IFFM

Technology

Apple faces lawsuit over 'Tetris' movie by Gizmodo editor

News

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh to play Don in ‘Don 3’

Sports

‘Kuldeep Yadav was the real match winner’, says Manjrekar after India’s victory in 3rd T20I

News

Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh in ‘Game of Thrones’ AI version

Sports

Andy Murray masters Lorenzo Sonego to enter Canadian Open second round

Sports

Jyotiraditya M Scindia helps paddler Manika Batra get her lost baggage

News

Prajakta Koli to debut with fictional novel ‘Too Good To Be True’

Technology

YouTube to no longer recommend videos to users with disabled watch history

News

Kanye West's body odor is a serious turn-off for wife Bianca Censori

Technology

US regulators fine top banks $549 mn over use of WhatsApp, iMessage

News

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton have 'something more than friendship' following 'secret' Ibiza trip

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav admits his ODI numbers are ‘absolutely bad’, reveals Rohit, Dravid’s advice to improve his game

Sports

‘They are brilliant at home…’: Nasser Hussain outlines area of concern for India's Test side

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US