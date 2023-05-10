scorecardresearch
Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, starring Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta. He will be seen in a negative light yet again, which he says he does best.

“This is what I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters. The roles I play are never quite black or white,” said Karanvir.

The actor talked about being roped in for the show, “I love my character, I love my look! I’m excited to be a part of a show that has gained so much popularity and love.”

Without revealing much about his role, he said: “I don’t want to say too much. I can’t wait for everyone to see me in the show!”

The show also stars Kitu Gidwani. It revolves around a free-spirited girl named Surilii, who lives a modest life while Shivendra is brought up in the strict traditions of Ranakgarh’s royal family. Their worlds collide when the two fall madly in love with each other.

–IANS

dc/khz/

