Kareena Kapoor back in blazing new avatar as Avni Bajirao in 'Singham 3'

Kareen Kapoor is now back with fire as she will be making her return as Avni Bajirao in superstar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming ‘Singham 3’

By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor back in blazing new avatar as Avni Bajirao in 'Singham 3' _pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Kareen Kapoor is now back with fire as she will be making her return as Avni Bajirao in superstar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming ‘Singham 3’. Superstar Akshay Kumar also revealed the poster and wrote: “Avni Bajirao Singham returns…mess at your own risk!”

Revealing the poster of her character, director Rohit Shetty wrote: “Meet the strength behind Singham…Avni Bajirao Singham…”

He added: “We first worked together in 2007…3 blockbuster films till now. ‘Golmaal Returns, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Singham returns… And now we are working on our fourth project…’Singham Again’. 16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet, and hardworking.”

In ‘Singham Returns’, Kareena played the character who was Bajirao Singham’s love interest and in ‘Singham 3’ she will now be playing his wife as the movie takes place 10 years after the previous film.

A powerful woman in her own right, Kareena’s poster sees her in a bright flaming light with shades of dark, as her character is blazing with collected confidence.

Covered in some wounds on her forehead as well as her lips, the ‘3 Idiots’ actress is shown having a cold killer like gaze, similar to that of an experienced cop as she is pointing her pistol.

Behind her covered in the shadows are what look like police commandos wearing technical gear.

Part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cop Universe’, his upcoming ‘Singham Again’ (or Singham 3) will star Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The movie will hit theatres on Independence Day.

