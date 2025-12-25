Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Festive Pictures Go Viral Ahead of Christmas Clash at Box Office

As the peak of the festival season approaches, the Christmas spirit is definitely in full swing for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Given that the romantic comedy is all set for a grand release on December 25th, the lead actors decided to generate more buzz for the film by posting a heartwarming holiday-themed photo dump on social media just for the young fans.

Sharing on the 24th of December through their Instagram handle, Kartik and Ananya gave their fans some Christmas treat with the photographs that portrayed the adorable chemistry between the two. Ananya was seen wearing the perfect attire for the occasion – the red mini dress. Kartik was not less either, as he was seen wearing the white shirt and blue denim.

Adding some more drama to their outfit was the reindeer horn cutout that the two actors adorned. Captioning the picture was the romantic message that read, “Tu meri Christmas Main tera Santa. See you in cinemas Tomorrow.”

The movie is the reunion of Kartik and Ananya after their successful outing in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and this casting combination was well received by audiences. Audiences are very eager to see Kartik as Ray and Ananya as Rumi in this fun-loving and heart-warming romantic movie. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans, and the movie boasts an extensive star cast that includes Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania.

Though the promotions are at their peak with advanced bookings having also begun, the journey to box office success might not prove to be smooth for this film either. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, this film is set to face tough competition in the holiday release season itself. Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash are some of these competition factors which are yet to leave theaters.

According to a source, the distribution team at Dharma Productions has been realistic with their requirements, asking for reasonable screen space. The requirements from the film’s side include at least two shows per day at single-screen theaters, five shows at two-screen multiplexes, while a proper number of daily shows have been demanded at larger multiplex chains.