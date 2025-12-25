Rahul Vaidya Brings Music and Tears as Bharti Singh’s Baby News Lights Up the Laughter Chefs Season 3

The celebrations are underway as popular comedienne and TV host Bharti Singh has recently delivered her second child, a baby boy, and the news has just created waves of happiness within the entertainment field. However, what made it even more emotional was the fact that Bharti was busy shooting for her running show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3,” when her water broke, and she was rushed to the hospital giving birth to her newborn baby boy.

Soon after the good news, singer Rahul Vaidya managed to lift the moods of contestants and staff members on the sets of Laughter Ke Maskhara, bringing a sense of celebration in the cooking chaos. In a promotional video shared on Instagram, Rahul is seen entering the Laughter Chefs set and completely changing the mood with his presence, warmth, music, and energy. Whether he showcased his cooking talents or had emotional moments with contestants, singer Rahul made this evening special.

Soon, several candid shots from the set leaked into social media platforms, giving fans a brief idea about a godh bharai ceremony that was conducted for Bharti before she delivered her baby. Rahul Vaidya was spotted singing romantic songs for a pregnant anchor of the show, halting the cooking madness as fans cheered and clapped and even danced according to the beat. Bharti was looking extremely happy and radiant in a blue gown.

When speaking with Telly Hungama, Rahul expressed his feelings about being part of the show, even referring to it as his “family.” According to Rahul, rejoining the show did not feel as though it were his comeback, but instead that he had always belonged there all along. His inclusion in the godh bharai ceremony with Bharti, pulling off the surprise, and experiencing all the affection on the set added to his memorable experience.

Rahul was also pleased to be reunited with Aly Goni, who reminded him of times with Aly back in Season 1. He added, “The fact that it’s so easy between me, Jannat, and the other contestants is what makes the ‘kitchen’ so exciting.”

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3, supported by some of the most prominent brands in the category, will be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 pm on Colors TV and also available on JioHotstar. This season will showcase stars in pairs, cooking challenging recipes, to be judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Although Bharti is at present taking maternity leave after giving birth to her second son on December 19, television actor Arjun Bijlani has taken over as the host for her reality show for a short while. It is no surprise to learn that Bharti is taking time with her family to enjoy their new addition!